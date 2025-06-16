Unlocking the Dream: “Own the HOU’s” Delivers a Passport to Homeownership & Preservation in the Heart of Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 16, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get ready to unlock the keys to your future — because home is where the HOU is! On Saturday, June 28, 2025, the city’s aspiring and current homeowners are invited to Houston Community College Central Campus for a life-changing, power-packed event: “Own the HOU’s: A Passport to Homeownership & Preservation!” This transformative gathering takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT inside the San Jacinto Building Auditorium at 1300 Holman Street — doors open bright and early at 8 a.m. Whether you’re dreaming of owning your first home, struggling to maintain the one you’ve already invested in, or simply want to get financially and strategically savvy, this FREE community event is your golden ticket.

✨ What to Expect at “Own the HOU’s” This isn’t just another info session — it’s your passport to empowerment. Attendees will gain insider access to: • Expert-led workshops on buying, budgeting, and building equity • One-on-one consultations with lenders, inspectors, and legal professionals • Access to loans, grants, and down payment assistance programs • Smart maintenance tips to help preserve and enhance your property’s value • Tailored resources for every phase of the homeownership journey And yes — you’ll walk away with a tangible Homeownership Passport, symbolizing your journey toward financial independence and housing stability.

🏠 Who Should Attend? This event is designed for: • First-time homebuyers looking to understand the market and mortgage options • Current homeowners seeking guidance on maintenance, refinancing, or property tax strategies • Anyone curious about leveraging Houston’s homeownership and preservation resources

🌟 Why This Matters In a city as fast-growing and dynamic as Houston, owning and preserving your home is more than a personal goal — it’s a community act of empowerment. “Own the HOU’s” is not just about keys and contracts. It’s about educating, elevating, and equipping Houstonians to build generational wealth and stronger neighborhoods. As Houston Style Magazine has long championed, informed communities are empowered communities — and we believe knowledge should be accessible to all.

Houston Style Magazine readers, bring a neighbor, bring your questions, and bring your readiness to own your future. Because when it comes to planting roots, growing wealth, and preserving history, there’s no better time — or place — than right here in Houston.

