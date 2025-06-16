Volunteer firefighter killed and two others injured during training exercise, officials say

By WYFF Staff

MONTREAT, North Carolina (WYFF) — Buncombe County Officials says a firefighter is dead after an accident during a training exercise.

Officials say the firefighter were with the Riceville Volunteer Fire Department. They say members of the department were training in Montreat when an accident involving an ATV occurred.

Despite the response from other firefighters and emergency personnel, the firefighter died from their injuries. Two other members of the fire department were also sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation remains on-going.

