“We go to her grave and cry”: Remembering Eriya Ruiz, 2 years after her death

By Ana Conejo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — It’s been two years since Eriya Ruiz was killed — according to police, she was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend. Now, each June marks an especially emotional time for her family and loved ones.

“We go to her grave and we cry,” said her grandmother, Rita Allen.

Allen is the grandmother of Ruiz — a teenager who was murdered in 2023 and remembered by many as kind and full of life.

Those who knew Eriya say she left a lasting impact. They were grateful to know her. They loved her.

Two years later, the pain of her loss still feels raw.

“This, nobody’s ever seen it, but this is the only graduation picture that we will ever have. This is it. No graduation, no wedding, no great-grandchildren, no, nothing,” said Allen.

Eriya was only 15 when she died. Her grandmother says she’s now determined to share her granddaughter’s story in hopes of saving the lives of other teens.

“The spread of teen domestic violence — it’s unreal. It has exploded in this area,” she said.

As part of her effort, Allen is handing out brochures filled with resources: how to recognize healthy versus unhealthy relationships, where to turn for help, and even a personal letter Eriya wrote.

These brochures are part of a much larger mission.

“Give information to young ladies or young men where they can go — because, I mean, it’s violence against both parties. Eriya’s story needs to be told. I try to put this in all the young people’s hands.”

Hands she hopes will carry a message that could save a life.

“They can walk away. You deserve better. You’re better than that. You’re good enough. You are loved. As what Eriya would say,” Allen added.

Rita Allen says she plans to begin the legal process of launching the effort as an official nonprofit. Until then, the work continues — through scholarships, education, and Eriya’s story.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KRIS’ editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

