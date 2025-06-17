Damaging hail hits Colorado town of Milliken

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

MILLIKEN, Colorado (KCNC) — Damaging hail hit the Colorado town of Milliken overnight, leaving behind shattered windows and other destruction on Tuesday morning. Some of the damage included shattered windows on several vehicles.

The hail hit Monday night and appeared to punch holes in the back windows or shatter them on several vehicles. On Tuesday morning, several CBS Colorado viewers sent images of large hail that had fallen in the area.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as much of Colorado is under the risk of severe weather once again for the afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain.

Several trees were also damaged in the storm with leaves and branches scattered on the ground.

Milliken is located about 50 miles northeast of Denver, just east of Johnstown in Weld County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.