Fans push Dodgers and other teams and artists to speak out about ICE raids

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — As local immigrant communities are impacted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests and raids, local sports teams and artists are being asked to show their support.

On Saturday, singer Nezza performed the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium despite her saying she was told not to.

Nezza is a Bay Area native who moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. She says she feels like she had to perform the song in Spanish for her people.

Wearing a shirt with the Dominican flag, the Colombian-Dominican singer, songwriter, and dancer got emotional as she sang the national anthem on Saturday.

In a post on social media, she shared a video of the moment she says she was told not to perform the song in Spanish.

“I could not believe when she walked in and told me ‘No,'” Nezza said in a video shared to social media. “But I just felt like I needed to do it, para mi gente.”

Nezza said she sang the Spanish translation of the song commissioned in 1945 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to foster better relations with Latin America.

She says that although her parents are U.S. citizens, she can’t imagine them being ripped away from her family, even as an adult.

“Let alone a little kid. Like, what are we doing?” she said through tears.

In an interview with Power 106, Nezza explained that following her performance, someone from the Dodgers organization told her manager, “Don’t email us. Don’t call us ever again. Your clients are never welcomed here ever again.”

Despite that, the Dodgers say there were no consequences or hard feelings regarding Nezza’s performance. They say she was not asked to leave, and they would be happy to have her back.

Her performance comes as many look to the public figures and sports teams they support to say something about the tactics and impact of increased immigration arrests in Southern California… including the Dodgers.

“I think that they should like at least acknowledge some of what’s happening, because it affects everybody, not just the Hispanic community, but all of their fans,” said L.A. resident Daisy Perez.

“Everyone came together. It’s really putting into perspective who’s not speaking up, who’s not saying anything. It’s not who’s saying something. At this point, it’s who’s not and why aren’t you saying anything?” said Cali 93.9 radio personality Melissa Rios.

In a post on Instagram, Dodgers player Kike Hernandez said, in part, “I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused, and ripped apart. All people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and human rights.”

Rios says she does consider what some may weigh when speaking out, including endorsements.

“But I think the trust and the love from our community is important. And if you benefit from our culture, you should be speaking up for our people,” she said. “At this point, it’s not even a question anymore.”

The Los Angeles Football Club and Angel City Football Club, joined by artist Becky G, are among those who have issued statements of support.

In a post on social media, Becky G told the Dodgers, “Don’t you dare turn your backs on us now. We as a city have embraced you and need your support more than ever. Think about who fills up your stadium.”

