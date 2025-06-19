Man survives black bear attack; bear euthanized

By Michael Martin

BRYCE WOODLANDS, Utah (KSTU) — A southern Utah man is out of the hospital after he was attacked by a black bear while trying to sleep on a cot outdoors near Bryce Woodlands.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the attack happened Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. Officials say the man had been on his cot when he was awoken by the presence of a black bear.

Initially, the man attempted to stay still, hoping the bear would move on, but instead, the bear approached him and bit the man on the arm.

Biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources responded to the scene Wednesday, using tracking hounds to locate the bear in the afternoon.

Officials said that because the bear had shown aggressive behavior and injured a person, it had to be euthanized per DWR policy. The bear’s corpse has been submitted for disease testing.

The Division of Wildlife Resources reminds people that black bears can be found across Utah, and there are certain things you can do if you encounter one:

Stand your ground: Never back up, lie down or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent. Don’t run away or climb a tree. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph — you cannot outclimb or outrun them. Know bear behavior. If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it’s not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest. If a black bear attacks, always fight back. And never give up! People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything: rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet.

