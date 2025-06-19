Skip to Content
Tiger seized in Juárez neighborhood

By Emma Hoggard

    JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) — Officials seized a tiger found in a Juárez neighborhood. The two-year old male was kept in a makeshift space with a dirt floor.

Officials say that the tiger did not have access to water and that it was being fed chicken remains.

The National Park for the Protection of Animals says officials seized the tiger as a precautionary measure, due to the risk posed by the “minimum welfare conditions” and lacking legal documentation.

