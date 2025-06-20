Family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan suing Union Station, city of Kansas City, others in new wrongful death lawsuit tied to Parade Day shooting

By KMBC News Staff

LEAWOOD, Kansas (KMBC) — February 14th, 2024 is a day every Kansas Citian will remember.

“It was such a tragedy, and it struck the hearts of everybody in our community, and the bigger tragedy is it was preventable,” said Michael Ketchmark, lawyer representing the Lopez-Galvan family.

Ketchmark cited in a newly filed Jackson County circuit court lawsuit that 17 defendants, including the city of Kansas City, Missouri and Union Station, are responsible for Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s death and Marc Lopez-Galvan’s injuries.

The lawsuit points to wrongful death, battery, negligent entrustment, negligence and premises liability.

It cites two plea agreements by defendant Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr. and defendant Fedo Antonia Manning admitting to purchasing guns recovered from the scene of the shooting.

“One of the things that gun dealers have is an obligation to make sure that they follow federal law, that they don’t put firearms in the hands of felons, and what you’re prohibited from doing is selling a gun to a straw purchaser. Someone who’s coming in, who’s trying to help other people evade the laws that are designed to keep guns out of the hands of felons and criminals and reselling them on the streets,” Ketchmark said.

The lawsuit alleges that one person bought the same gun from a gun dealer over 20 times over the span of five months.

Ketchmark also pinpointed a lack of adequate security staff, exit plans, and metal detectors as the reason for Lisa’s death and Marc’s injuries.

KMBC reached out to the city of Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Sports Commission and Union Station.

The city of Kansas City, Missouri and the Kansas City Sports Commission said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Union Station sent a statement saying in part, “Union Station, along with our entire community, remains deeply saddened by the events of February 14, 2024, resulting in the loss of Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injury to others. Immediately following the tragedy, we set up memorials to allow community members to leave remembrances and expressions of support for Lisa’s family.”

The train station went on to say that it respects the privacy of all the families negatively impacted by this tragedy.

Ketchmark said justice is the goal.

“What Lisa’s family wants most of all is they want Lisa back. That can’t happen, but the next thing they want to make sure is that something like this won’t happen again,” Ketchmark said.

