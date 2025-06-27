Evacuation orders remain as Forsyth Fire approaches 10,000 acres

By Jeff Tavss

PINE VALLEY, Utah (KSTU) — Fire officials shared an emphatic “Yes!” in the latest report showing that some containment has been achieved in the Forsyth Fire that has been burning for a week in the Pine Valley area.

As of Thursday morning, the lightning-caused fire is now 5% contained and sits at 9,665 acres.

“The crews hard work along the edge of Pine Valley has brought the fires first ‘containment,'” the report read.

While the containment numbers are encouraging, the weather forecast is not, as conditions will become warmer and drier starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour are also expected, which will elevate fire danger.

The number of Pine Valley homes destroyed in the fire remains at 13, and following “successful firing operations” around the existing homes, firefighters are now mopping up and securing the area.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for Pine Valley, Grass Valley and Gray’s Ranch.

Another community meeting for areas affected by the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Central Fire Station. However, because of limited space, only residents of Pine Valley and Grass Valley should attend.

