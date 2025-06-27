Man defends his go-kart track in latest hearing as neighbors continue fight

By Dennis Valera

HOWARD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — A Howard County man who built a go-kart track for his son on his property defended his case on Thursday, while residents continue to push back.

During the nearly seven-hour-long Howard County Board of Appeals hearing, Chris Siperko argued for his conditional use application for the track. Earlier this month, the board gave him the green light to keep the track on his property.

Siperko started construction on the race track in December 2023 and finished the work by January 2024. The go-kart track is about a half-mile long and approximately 24 feet wide.

Ever since then, his neighbors have wanted him to get rid of the track.

Experts testify on Siperko’s behalf

Sang Oh, Siperko’s attorney, called up two experts — Robert Vogel, a civil engineer, and Jeffrey Straw, a vibration and acoustic consultant based out of Florida.

In both of their testimonies, Vogel and Straw explained why Siperko’s application should be approved — with Oh going over the standards under Howard County code.

Vogel testified that what’s proposed in the application won’t have much adverse effects, like odors or add intensity like traffic.

Straw, meanwhile, testified that the noise from the race track will likely be able to meet the 65 or lower decibel threshold required.

Neighbors continue fight against the race track

During Siperko’s cross-examination, his neighbors’ lawyer, G. Macy Nelson, honed in on the environmental impact, noting part of the existing track is on wetlands.

He also noted the potential encroachment on neighboring properties in what’s proposed in the application.

Vogel and Oh acknowledged Nelson’s criticisms, also saying they will be able to adjust down the line.

Vogel said he’s been consulting with the Maryland Department of the Environment.

“In no event will we go bigger or radically different than what was approved. The approval of a plan that varies in some way from what is approved by the board is what’s known as a minor modification,” Oh said.

Nelson called up two neighbors to testify against the application. Both complained about hearing loud noises from the track, as well as echoing environmental concerns.

“I believe the quality of life for us and other neighbors will be diminished by the continued use of a race track,” Joe Quill said.

More witnesses will be called at the next hearing scheduled for July 10 at 6:30 p.m. The board is expected to make a decision then.

