Man thanks fire department, hospital staff for saving his life after heart attack on golf course

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A South Milwaukee man is feeling grateful after surviving a heart attack at a Racine golf course.

“It’s good to be able to thank them,” said Peter Bontempo, heart attack survivor. “And you know something? They don’t see that often, I mean, I didn’t understand why this was such a big deal in the first place for me personally. But to them I understand what it is, they’ve got to take this stuff home with them, and they don’t exactly know what happened so it’s a lot of gratitude.”

Doctors say Peter Bontempo had several mini heart attacks on the course back in May, but thanks to the rapid response of the Caledonia Fire Department and hospital staff, he’s alive to thank all those medics.

Bontempo is still in recovery, but says he’s made it back out to the golf course multiple times since leaving the hospital.

