Police: Man pulled from 13th-floor balcony after 16-hour mental health emergency

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A nearly 17-hour mental health crisis ended peacefully after a man was pulled from a 13th floor balcony by a Baltimore police officer Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of W. 29th Street for a reported mental health emergency. They would travel to the 13th floor of the building to find a 32-year-old man on an apartment balcony who was threatening to jump. Officers immediately called for help from the Crisis Response Team, hostage negotiators and the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Police said that negotiators worked tirelessly for almost 17 hours to stay in constant contact with the 32-year-old man. Eventually this enabled officers to grab the man and pull him safely back into the building. He was then taken to a hospital to receive treatment. One of the negotiators was injured while pulling the man from the balcony.

