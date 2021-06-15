Support local businesses through CVLocalLinks.com

cv local links

Looking to shop local? Just head to CVLocalLinks.com. You can scroll through a variety of restaurants, shops, hotels, fitness classes and more unique to the Coachella Valley.

Local spots that need support after a challenging year.

"2020 was definitely a lesson in being flexible," said Ashley Skarin, owner of Body Deli. "Sometimes, we couldn't even have the store open we had to do curbside pickup."

Body Deli is a local skincare, haircare, and organic wellness shop in Palm Desert.

"Making a skincare product that's more nutrition-based. Healing the skin and using more plant-based and edible ingredients," Skarin said.

Body Deli has been in Palm Desert for 21 years.

"This is a small family owned and operated business and it feels that way. Everything goes into it, from the product to the way we do customer service," Skarin said.

They say they're dedicated to using fresh, raw and organic ingredients only.

"The ingredients of this are soaked in local medjool dates," Skarin said.

And their products are handcrafted locally.

Another long-time valley business to check out if you're looking to treat yourself or a loved one? Desert Zen Day Spa in Bermuda Dunes.

"We offer facials, massages, waxing, body scrubs, we have tanning," said Weez Hyman, owner of Desert Zen Day Spa.

With many personal care services shut down during the pandemic, the spa is eager to welcome back clients. Their services providing stress relief for many.

"It's nice to be able to alleviate that tension for them and get them to relax," Hyman said.

Right now they're offering a June special, the details posted online.

Just one of many deals you'll find on CVLocaLlinks.com, helping both businesses and customers alike.