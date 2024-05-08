Episode 80 showcases April's Do the Right Thing Winners, Desert Oasis Healthcare, The Spa at Sec-he at Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, job openings at UCP of the Inland Empire, El Paseo Jewelers and Shirley's Boutique.

