Desert Chat Episode 80
Episode 80 showcases April's Do the Right Thing Winners, Desert Oasis Healthcare, The Spa at Sec-he at Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, job openings at UCP of the Inland Empire, El Paseo Jewelers and Shirley's Boutique.
