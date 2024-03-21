Five local students receive March ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

Five local students were recognized with the March edition of the "Do the Right Thing Award" which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3.

Xochiyotl Calderon, Makaylah Caldwell, Tiffany Hall, Isaac and Isaiah Harlow, Freida Hernandez and Isaac Jesse Carillo were all honored on Wednesday.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.