Skip to Content
Do The Right Thing

Five local students receive March ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

By
Published 2:55 PM

Five local students were recognized with the March edition of the "Do the Right Thing Award" which is a partnership between Palm Springs police and News Channel 3. 

Xochiyotl Calderon, Makaylah Caldwell, Tiffany Hall, Isaac and Isaiah Harlow, Freida Hernandez and Isaac Jesse Carillo were all honored on Wednesday. 

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community. 

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized, click here to nominate them.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Do The Right Thing

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content