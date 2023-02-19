First Alert Weather Alert: Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday afternoon for gusty winds

Temperatures have bounced back to more seasonable norms for the long holiday weekend. 70s and sunshine are expected for Presidents' Day across the valley. Conditions will change quickly by the end of the week.

Following mild temperatures for Monday and Tuesday, winds are expected to strengthen across the Coachella Valley. A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service, indicating possible winds from 40-50 mph and gusts up to 80 mph in wind prone spots. This starts Tuesday at 4 p.m. and lasts until Wednesday at 1 p.m. Here's a look at expected sustained winds for Tuesday night.

After the wind comes the rain. Spotty showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the better chance for rain comes Friday and Saturday. That timing may change, and it's too soon to say just how much rain we could see. Significant snowfall is expected, with snow levels dropping as low as 2,000 ft. over the next several days. More First Alert Weather Alerts will likely be issued as we review additional data.

