Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and ‘That 70s Show’ actress, has died

Entertainment

Actress Tanya Roberts, who is best known for her role as a Bond girl in “A View to a Kill” and for her parts in “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ’70s Show,” has died. She was 65.

Officials did not release her cause of death. But it was not due to Covid-19, said her publicist and longtime friend Mike Pingel.

“I’m devastated, I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years,” Pingel told CNN. “She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much.”

Roberts was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on December 24, after she collapsed at her California home following a morning walk with her dogs, Pingel told CNN.

She died Sunday.

