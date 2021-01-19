‘The Muppet Show’ is coming to Disney+

Entertainment

If you thought you’d never get a chance to stream “The Muppet Show,” fuhgeddaboudit!

Disney+ announced on Tuesday that all five seasons of the Jim Henson variety series are coming to the streaming service on February 19.

The fourth and fifth seasons, Disney noted, have “never previously been released on home entertainment.”

During the life of the series, which originally aired from 1976 to 1981, “The Muppet Show” welcomed guest stars like Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Diana Ross and more.

The beloved series joins other Muppets-related content like Disney+ original “Muppets Now” on the streaming service, which is also home to films like “Muppet Treasure Island” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”