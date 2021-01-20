Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez prep for inauguration performances

Entertainment

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are among the artists scheduled to perform at Wednesday’s inauguration.

The “On the Floor” singer posted a picture with National Guard troops outside the building, which she shared on Instagram ahead of her performance.

“What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans,” she captioned it.

Lady Gaga is also in Washington, D.C. and will perform the national anthem.

Garth Brooks and John Legend will also perform as part of the celebration.

Chrissy Teigen joked she and Legend got lost on the way to sound check on Tuesday night, and ended up posing for a few .