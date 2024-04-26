‘Knuckles’ turns Idris Elba’s ‘Sonic’ warrior into a series that goes nowhere fast

Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

(CNN) — The “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies weren’t particularly good, but they had Jim Carrey and made a lot of money, so inevitably, there’s more. Lacking Carrey to help carry the load, “Knuckles,” spun out of that game-to-screen universe, isn’t just bad, but a next-level degree of bad, starting with the puzzling question of for whom this six-episode Paramount+ series was made.

Having played the stilted-sounding warrior echidna in the 2022 “Sonic” sequel, Idris Elba reprises the voice of the titular animated figure in this live-action show, but that’s small compensation for the loud, tedious plot that ensues, which sends Knuckles – after a brief introduction with his movie pals – on a quest to a bowling tournament in Reno, Nevada.

Why there? Because that’s the destination of Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), a supporting character from the movies whose level of cartoonish obnoxiousness, as presented here, makes children’s TV shows from the 1970s appear understated by comparison.

Adhering to his warrior creed, Knuckles brings those impulses to bear trying to teach Wade to find his bowling version of the eye of the tiger, which is as silly as that sounds. Most of the action, meanwhile, stems from a nefarious character (“Game of Thrones” alum Rory McCann) intent on siphoning off Knuckles’ power, with a couple of well-armed henchmen in not-so-hot pursuit.

Despite only six half-hour episodes to complete the trek from points A to B, “Knuckles” goes nowhere fast and doesn’t seem to be in much of a hurry to get anywhere. Instead, the show indulges in detours that include exploring Wade’s personal life, bringing his mom (Stockard Channing) and sister (Edi Patterson) into the mix.

Charitably, the series might be seen as a sort-of bonus for “Sonic” fans to keep the motor running while waiting for future movies, but it’s hard to imagine anyone on the shaving side of puberty being wowed by this iteration, and that demographic is unlikely to grasp the psychological nuance of Wade’s unresolved daddy issues.

Because of “Sonic’s” box-office success and relationship to the popular game, “Knuckles” arguably serves its purpose simply in bringing attention to Paramount’s streaming service, wringing additional benefits from the franchise. As any kid could tell you, though, there’s a difference between “Made you look” and something that offers an incentive to watch, and this furry visitor from another planet isn’t it.

“I do not make jokes,” Knuckles tells Wade. “I make warriors.”

At least he got the first part right.

“Knuckles” premieres April 26 on Paramount+.

