Sacha Baron Cohen, other nominees celebrate their Golden Globe nods

Entertainment

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominees were announced Wednesday morning.

Here are reactions from those who scored a nod.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture for ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’ Best Motion Picture Lead Actor – Comedy/Musical and Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM. These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment. I especially want to congratulate the visionary of CHICAGO 7, Aaron Sorkin, and BORAT’s Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme — sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce. Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honoured — and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

Riz Ahmed, Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for ‘The Sound of Metal’

“Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder’s daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support.”

Jeff Daniels, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘The Comey Rule.’

“‘The Comey Rule’ wasn’t just a project. It mattered and continues to matter. In an important election year, I knew some people might have said ‘shut up and stay out of politics,’ but the reason I couldn’t is simple: I’ve got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important. Thank you to the HFPA for this honor, to Showtime for their support, and to Billy Ray for his tenacity. Also to the cast — half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine.”

Lily Collins, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Emily in Paris.’

“Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination! I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Hugh Grant, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘The Undoing’

“I’m very grateful. Just to be nominated is a massive honour. Though I would remind the HFPA that I still have the sculpting hammer. I’m also v proud for the show itself and happy for Nicole and Donald for their nominations.”

Ethan Hawke, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for ‘The Good Lord Bird.’

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. From its inception, THE GOOD LORD BIRD was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is.”