Kelly Osbourne and her sister don’t talk

Kelly Osbourne is talking about a lot lately, but there’s one person she’s not sharing with.

The reality star/actress is promoting her new weekly podcast “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” and has been giving interviews.

During an appearance that ran this week on family friend Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast Osbourne revealed that she and her sister Aimée are not in contact.

“We don’t talk,” Kelly said. “We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me. I don’t understand her.”

Last year Aimée Osbourne talked to radio station Q104.3 New York about why she opted out of appearing on the MTV show which ran from 2002 to 2005 and made her younger siblings, Jack and Kelly, stars. where she was promoting her band ARO’s new single “Shared Something With The Night.”

“I always really valued my privacy within that family,” the eldest Osbourne daughter said. “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne and their children — minus Aimée — were pioneers of reality television with “The Osbournes.”

“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically,” Aimée Osbourne said.

Kelly Osbourne talked to Shepard about how awful it was for her to be a famous teen and about the treatment she and her friend Paris Hilton received — which is documented in a recent documentary about the socialite.

Osbourne added that she’s been unable to watch the new, much-talked-about Britney Spears documentary.

She also talked about her recent relapse from sobriety.

“Slowly but surely, I stopped calling my sponsor,” Osbourne said. “Slowly but surely, I stopped connecting with my girls. Slowly but surely, one girl relapsed. Then another girl relapsed and then all my friends relapsed.”