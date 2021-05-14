Bill Maher thanks fans following Covid-19 diagnosis

Entertainment

Bill Maher sounds more concerned with missing his show than testing positive for Covid-19.

The host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” tweeted his thanks to supporters Thursday.

A spokesperson for HBO, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, confirmed the news to CNN.

“Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!,” Maher wrote. “Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.”

The official twitter account for Maher’s show tweeted about his test result Thursday evening

“Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID,” the show announced. “He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine.”

Due to Maher’s positive test result, the show’s taping scheduled for Friday was canceled and will be rescheduled, the show said.

“Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines,” the show said. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time.”