New York gets dizzying new glass elevator ride

Ever wondered what it would be like to take a glass elevator ride up the side of one of New York’s tallest skyscrapers?

Well, visitors will soon be able to do just that thanks to Summit One Vanderbilt, a brand new attraction set to open at Manhattan’s One Vanderbilt tower this October.

Ascent, an all-glass enclosed elevator, will travel 1,210 feet (369 meters) up the outside of the building, providing thrilling views of the city.

Those looking for something even more daring can opt for Levitation, a collection of transparent glass boxes that jut out of the tower, suspending guests 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue.

‘Amplified views’

Both are to be based across the four-level, 65,000-square-foot entertainment area and observation deck opening at the peak of One Vanderbilt, a $3.3 billion development that stands at 1,401 feet, making it the fourth tallest in New York City. The tallest is One World Trade Center, measuring 1,776 feet.

Summit One Vanderbilt will contain a cafe named Après, a terrace bar, food stalls and “the highest urban outdoor alpine meadow in the world.”

Meanwhile, the team at boutique new media creative agency Kenzo Digital have designed a soon-to-be-unveiled immersive art installation for the observation deck.

“We have created a destination that offers an interactive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime with the best, amplified views in all of New York City,” Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO of SL Green said in a statement.

Tourist draw?

“Summit One Vanderbilt is awe inspiring, magical and needs to be experienced to be understood,” he added.

“It is a special, thrilling place that New Yorkers and travelers from across the country and the world will want to visit time and time again.”

The news comes shortly after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $30 million tourism marketing campaign for the city, which saw visitor numbers fall from 66.6 million in 2019 to 22.3 million in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, the organization which will launch the “NYC Reawakens” campaign in June, believes the launch of the attraction will provide a boost to the city as it begins to recover.

“New York City will be full of energy this fall, and Summit One Vanderbilt is an incredible addition to its attractions for locals and visitors,” Dixon said in a statement.

Summit One Vanderbilt joins a number of well known observation decks in the city, including the six-level Top of the Rock observatory at the Rockefeller Center, where the upper decks are positioned 850 feet above street level.

In 2019, the Empire State Building launched a new 102nd-floor observation deck based 1,250 feet above street level.