Filmed locally, “Senior Moment” finally set for Release

Celebrity

The movie Senior Moment, starring Jean Smart, Christopher Lloyd, Katrina Bowden and William Shatner is set for theatrical and home-streaming release on March 26th. Shot almost entirely on location in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, the film follows Shatner and Lloyd on a series of misadventures. Those hi-jinks ultimately lead Shatner's character, Victor Martin, to fall in love with Caroline Summers, played by Jean Smart.

The movie features dozens of local performers as well, and notably is the last movie Kaye Ballard appeared in before her death. Denise DuBarry Haye and many other locals appear in the film in small roles or as featured extras. Produced in part by locally owned Goff Productions, the movie will be featured on People.com for 24 hours starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, February 25. You can check out the world premiere of the trailer for the romantic comedy there, and see some local sights! In early March, Gina Goff of Goff Productions will join Patrick Evans on "Eye on the Desert" to preview the film, and some of the principals may drop by, too!