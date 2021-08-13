Elton John teams up with Dua Lipa for ‘Cold Heart’ remix

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Elton John and Dua Lipa love each other.

And we should be grateful for that because it’s yielded us the track “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” which dropped on Friday.

The song features John singing lyrics from his 1989 single “Sacrifice” and Lipa coming with lyrics from the classic John hit, 1972’s “Rocket Man.”

Both artists shared the love on social media in announcing the song.

“This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I’m so happy we can now share it – I hope you all love it!” John tweeted.

Lipa tweeted “Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought i’d be able to ever say that in a sentence.”

“Thank you for all your love and support,” she wrote. “Grateful to make music with you in this life.”

Prior to the song’s release, John teased it on his official Instagram account writing “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

And we think it’s going to be a long, long time until we stop playing this tune.

