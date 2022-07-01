Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcome their first baby

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Actor Brian Austin Green and professional dancer Sharna Burgess have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced the birth of their son, Zane, in an identical post shared on their Instagram accounts, which showed their newborn holding Green’s finger.

“Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star captioned the black-and-white image, followed by two love heart emojis.

Burgess shared her joy by writing alongside the sentimental snap: “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm. My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

The Australian “Dancing With The Stars” pro previously revealed that she was due to give birth on July 4, but her son’s early arrival will now allow them to celebrate the holiday as a family.

Austin Green is already dad to Kassius, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, Bodhi and Journey, his children with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Last month, he told People magazine that his other children were “super excited” to welcome their new sibling.

“They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They’re counting down the days!” Green shared.

“(The baby) is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he’ll be surrounded by a lot of love. It’s exciting.”

Green and Burgess started dating in 2020 and partnered up to compete during the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” last year.

They announced their pregnancy news in February, days after Green’s divorce from Fox was finalized. Fox is now engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

