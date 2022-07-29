Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for her statements on ‘The View’ about the organization Turning Point USA

By Marianne Garvey

Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for her statements on “The View” about the conservative organization Turning Point USA.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” the recent Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida was discussed. Neo-Nazi demonstrators had showed up outside the conference and Goldberg had called the group “complicit.”

In response, Turning Point USA issued cease-and-desist letter to ABC, claiming “defamatory statements.”

“The View” co-host Sara Haines read an apology on behalf of the show on Wednesday.

“We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA,” she said.

“Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property. Also, Turning Point USA wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA Summit and not a Republican Party event,” Haines said.

Goldberg issued her own apology Friday, stating, “In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protestors outside. And I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad. I’m sorry.”

