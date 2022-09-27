Hilaria Baldwin is dealing with ‘mama guilt’ after baby number seven

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Hilaria Baldwin is trying to balance it all as a new mother of seven.

She and husband Alec Baldwin recently announced the birth of their new daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

On Monday she posted on the Instagram stories portion of her verified account a photo of her with two of her other children, writing “Making sure my other babies feel they have mama too.”

“Bringing baby home is magical..and it’s always a transition that we all feel,” she wrote. “I am trying to balance [being a] new mom again. With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

“Am I getting it right?” Baldwin added. “Def not all the time…mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place 7th time around. I know this is a process.”

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin married in 2012 and welcomed their first child together in 2013.

