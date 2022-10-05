Skip to Content
Nia Long shares a tip for protecting mental health

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Nia Long is sharing some advice on setting boundaries.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “A tip for mental health. Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

Her post comes nearly two weeks after her fiancé Ime Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics after reports surfaced that the former professional basketball player was facing suspension for having an alleged consensual relationship with a member of the Celtics staff.

The Celtics suspended him in an official statement on Twitter on Sept. 22.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the statement read. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

Udoka told ESPN at the time, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down.”

Long and Udoka have been engaged since 2015. They share a son together.

