At least 10 injured outside Miami area restaurant where French Montana was shooting a video

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant where rapper French Montana was shooting a music video, according to statements from the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR).

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” The Licking, a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled with multiple locations, said in a statement to CNN.

“We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min(ute) French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place,” the statement continued. “The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

CNN has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for details on the shooting investigation.

According to MDFR, emergency units were dispatched just before 8 p.m. ET after they received reports of a mass casualty incident.

“Upon arrival, fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries. In addition to finding injured patients at the initial location, firefighters also encountered other injured patients outside of a fire station nearby,” emergency officials said.

“Fire crews immediately began triage to assess the extent of the patients’ injuries and for transport to the hospital,” according to MDFR. “As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining 6 patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of French Montana for comment.

CNN’s Joe Sutton and Tina Burnside contributed to this alert.

