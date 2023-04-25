Brian Cox’s next project involves James Bond

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Succession” star Brian Cox will next appear in James Bond-inspired unscripted competition show.

Cox will appear as “The Controller” in “007’s Road to a Million” for Prime Video. According to the show’s official synopsis, he “will control the fate of the contestants” as a “villainous and cultured” character. Contestants compete in two-person teams and are tested on “intelligence, endurance and heroism” in a bid to win $1.2 million.

The show takes part in many iconic Bond film locations around the world.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said in a statement. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

On “Succession,” Cox plays Logan Roy, patriarch to the Roy family. The fourth and final season of the show is currently airing on HBO.

“007’s Road to a Million” is set to premiere on Prime Video globally later this year.

