John Amos, ‘Good Times’ star, speaks out against reports he is in ICU

By Marianne Garvey and Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Actor John Amos wants people to know he is “doing well,” despite reports to the contrary.

The “Roots” and “Good Times” star, 83, is currently hospitalized in Tennessee, according to his publicist, Belinda Foster. Amos shared a statement with CNN through her on Monday.

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU nor was I ever fighting for my life,” Amos said.

Last month, officials in Colorado, where Amos has a home, say they opened an investigation into an allegation the actor was being abused by an unnamed caregiver after his daughter, Shannon Amos, raised her concern to local law enforcement.

“On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread,” Shannon Amos wrote on Instagram last week.

She continued, “The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father’s future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return.”

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the complaint, Colorado Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Lisa Kohlbrenner told CNN in a statement.

“We take allegations of crimes very seriously. We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime. We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney,” the statement read.

While Colorado does not have a specific charge titled “elder abuse,” related crimes could include criminal negligence, assault, robbery, theft and more, according to Kohlbrenner.

Kohlbrenner declined to offer additional information about the status of the investigation, but no charges have been filed in the case.

“We want to send our well wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that he has a speedy recovery,” she added.

Last week, Shannon Amos started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $500,000 to “be entrusted to a special fund for my father, dedicated solely to dedicated solely to his care, legal fees, and aftercare.”

In his statement to CNN, John Amos said he did not want the fundraiser.

“I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations,” Amos said. “My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

CNN has reached out to Shannon Amos via her GoFundMe for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.