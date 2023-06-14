Skip to Content
Charlie Puth revisits that time he and Megan Trainor shared a kiss

<i>Mike Windle/AMA2015/Getty Images</i><br/>Meghan Trainor (L) and Charlie Puth at the 2015 American Music Awards.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Was “Marvin Gaye” playing at the time is the question.

Charlie Puth has confirmed Megan Trainor’s story about the two singers sharing a smooch in 2015 while recording their duet.

Puth told Interview that it was “hot and fun.”

“It was. I had just moved to LA and yeah, I’m not denying that happened,” he said. “That definitely did happen once in 2015. I also don’t think I’d ever had vodka before, Grey Goose vodka.”

Trainor kissed and told during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

A viewer asked Trainor about another kiss with Puth on stage at the 2015 “American Music Awards” following their performance of their hit song, “Marvin Gaye.”

“I’ll give you tea,” Trainor said. “The day we recorded ‘Marvin Gaye,’ very, like, romantic song, there was booze, and we made out that night in the studio.”

Trainor has since married actor Daryl Sabara in 2018 and the couple are expecting their second child.

