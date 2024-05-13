Skip to Content
Staying warm with breezy evenings

An area of low pressure off the California coast is feeding clouds across the state. Even with the additional cloud cover, temperatures still climbed into the triple digits this afternoon. There is a chance for mountain showers on Wednesday with additional moisture in the region.

Expect breezy evenings to be present each day moving forward. High temperatures will remain slightly above average through the week.

Local Forecast

