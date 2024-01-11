Sally Field reveals Burt Reynolds refused to attend the Oscars with her the first year she won

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sally Field is sharing more about what she says happened in her relationship with the late Burt Reynolds.

The Academy Award winning actress dated Reynolds for about five years back in the 1970s. He died at the age of 82 in 2018.

People reports that Field talked about their time together in Dave Karger’s new book, “50 Oscar Nights.” Field told the author that Reynolds was not happy with all the attention she received when she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in “Norma Rae,” according to the report.

“He really was not a nice guy around me then,” Field is quoted as saying in the book.

“He did not want me to go to Cannes [Film Festival] at all,” she shared. “He said, ‘You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?’”

It turned out she did win for best actress in 1980, and she said it was fellow performer David Steinberg and his then-wife, Judy, who came to her rescue after Reynolds refused to be her date to the Academy Awards.

“David said, ‘Well, for God’s sakes, we’ll take you,’” she said “He and Judy made it a big celebration. They picked me up in a limousine and had champagne in the car. They made it just wonderful fun.”

Field also won a best actress Academy Award in 1985 for “Places in the Heart.”

It’s not the first time she’s pulled back the curtain on her on again, off again romance with Reynolds.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Field said Reynolds had reimagined in his 2015 memoir “But Enough About Me” that she was the love of his life.

“He had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn’t,” she said. “He just wanted to have the thing he didn’t have. I just didn’t want to deal with that.”

The book “50 Oscar Nights” is out January 23.

