‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn’s husband arrested twice in 48 hours after domestic dispute

(CNN) — “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Richard Dumontet was arrested on Wednesday for the second time this week, following his first arrest on Tuesday after a domestic dispute that involved Quinn and their young child.

Dumontet was arrested on Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer J Chaves.

“The victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when the suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim and missed, but hit the victim’s child causing injury,” Chaves ﻿told CNN.

On Thursday, LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee told CNN that Dumontet was arrested again on Wednesday for a restraining order violation. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records show Dumontet was arrested around 11:30 p.m. local time.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Quinn and Dumontet seeking comment, as well as the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office to determine if charges have been filed against Dumontet related to this latest incident.

A source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Quinn and Dumontet’s 2-year-old son were present during the incident on Tuesday and said Quinn rode in an ambulance with her son to the ER.

Quinn and her son were not present during Dumontet’s arrest on Wednesday, the source said, in which he violated an emergency protective order. They “remain in a separate, safe location,” said the source, and Quinn’s focus is on the safety of her child.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department arrest records, Dumontet’s bail for both arrests was set at $30,000 each.

Quinn, a realtor on the hit Netflix series “Selling Sunset,” and Dumontet, a businessman, wed in a Los Angeles ceremony in 2019 that aired in Season 3 of the show. Season 4 chronicled Quinn’s pregnancy and the eventual birth of the couple’s son, Christian Georges Dumontet, who was born in 2021, according to People.

Quinn appeared as a series regular for five seasons and exited the reality drama in 2022.

“Selling Sunset” debuted on Netflix in 2019 and follows the Oppenheim Group real estate firm’s agents and their personal and professional lives as they sell luxury homes across Los Angeles.

