Warm and sunny now with wind on the way this weekend

Thursday marks the fifth consecutive day with temperatures in the 90s in Palm Springs. These slightly above-average highs make for pleasantly warm evenings.

A cool-down arrives this weekend, but unfortunately, it will bring gusty winds into the desert. A Wind Advisory will take effect Saturday afternoon for the San Gorgonio Pass, stretching into the northern Coachella Valley.

Gusts 30-35 MPH are expected around the low desert Saturday night into Sunday, but windblown sand and dust will likely have a bigger impact on travel. As of Thursday afternoon, N. Indian Canyon remains closed due to low visibility.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place for the weekend, with conditions that could impact your outdoor plans. The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on road closures and air quality around the desert.

