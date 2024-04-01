Actor Michael Stuhlbarg hit in back of the neck with rock while in Central Park, chased his alleged attacker

By Nic Anderson and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Michael Stuhlbarg, known for the movie “Call Me by Your Name” and TV’s “Boardwalk Empire,” was hit in the back of the neck with a rock Sunday night while in New York, according to police.

Police responded around 7:45 p.m. ET Sunday to a “call of an assault in progress in the vicinity of 90th Street and East Drive” near the reservoir in Central Park to find a man, 55, who “was struck in the head by an unknown object.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 27-year-old male threw a rock, striking the victim in the back of the neck, causing an abrasion,” the New York City Police Department said in an email to CNN on Monday.

“The victim chased the 27-year-old male to the front of 9 East 91st Street where uniformed officers took the 27-year-old male into custody without further incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene,” NYPD added.

A law enforcement official confirmed Stuhlbarg was the victim hit with a rock to CNN on Monday.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Stuhlbarg.

The actor has almost 60 credits to his name, including 2018 best picture Oscar winner “The Shape of Water,” 2016’s “Arrival” and the Amazon Prime series “Transparent.” He played Arnold Rothstein across the first four seasons of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.” (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The suspect, Xavier Israel, who was arraigned Monday, is facing an assault charge according to court records.

