Hunter Schafer is grappling with grief for ‘Euphoria’ costar Angus Cloud: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

(CNN) — Hunter Schafer is still processing the loss of her friend and “Euphoria” costar Angus Cloud.

“I’ve never had a friend that I was that close to and that was my age pass before,” Schafer, 25, said in an interview with GQ published on Tuesday. “It’s really surreal. It doesn’t make sense. And yeah, it’s new. It’s a new kind of grieving.”

CNN previously reported that Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose. He was 25.

Schafer acknowledged that “people really fell in love with Angus,” and that she knew while working alongside him how special of a person he was.

“He was really one of the heartbeats of ‘Euphoria.’ It’s always the people that are just kind of a little too good for the world and a little too pure,” Schafer said in the interview. “He was a f—ing angel. He was sunshine.”

Cloud was a rising actor best known for his breakout role as the softhearted drug dealer Fezco in the HBO drama “Euphoria,” a character that became a beloved fixture among viewers over the course the show’s two seasons. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery).

Schafer, who plays Jules on the Emmy-winning series, said that as she processes the loss of her friend, her grief comes “randomly.”

“It will hit me when I’m on the f—ing toilet,” she said. “Grief is f—ing weird.”

The first season of “Euphoria” debuted in 2019 and Season 2 aired in 2022. The series follows a group of high school students navigating life as they grapple with addiction, sexuality and coming of age.

The series – which starred Zendaya, Schafer and Cloud along with Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi – was expected to return for a third season in 2025, but production has reportedly been delayed.

