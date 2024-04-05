Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce their marriage ended last year

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — One of Hollywood’s funniest couples is no more.

In a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they filed to end their marriage at some point last year.

Over a picture of the pair dressed in white tennis gear, a note from the couple read, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

The message went on to say that the pair “have always prioritized” privacy, and “have been quietly working through this change.”

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the note concluded.

Fisher and Cohen wed in 2010 after a long engagement, and share three children.

Cohen is the star behind the “Borat” movies, and also received acclaim for his role in 2020’s Netflix movie “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Fisher has appeared in popular comedic films including “Confessions of a Shopaholic” and “Wedding Crashers.” Her more recent credits include the TV series “Wolf Like Me” and 2020’s “Blithe Spirit.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.