Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso ‘excited’ to welcome first baby together

Published 8:32 AM

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Argyle” star Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have announced they are expecting their first baby together.

Cavill told “Access Hollywood” that he’s “very excited” about growing his family, revealing the news at the New York City premiere of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he said.

Cavill and Viscuso, a television executive, have been dating for several years. They made their public debut on a red carpet in October 2022.

The couple went Instagram official in April 2021, sharing identical pictures of themselves playing a game of chess together. Cavill called Viscuso “my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie.”

Viscuso captioned hers, “teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

CNN Newsource

