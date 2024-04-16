Katy Perry jokes about ‘American Idol’ wardrobe glitch, gets candid about leaving the show

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Katy Perry has never been one to shy away from outlandish fashion, and this week on “American Idol,” her quirky choice for a top almost turned into an embarrassing moment.

On Monday’s episode of the reality singing competition series, the pop star and longtime “Idol” judge’s structured silver top appeared to break apart . ﻿To be safe, Perry held her clothing against herself with her arms and even used a pillow for extra coverage one point.

She later spoke with Entertainment Tonight, joking that the incident was less a “malfunction” and more of “just a moment for TV.”

“I think it’s the physical expression inside of me that just wants to burst at the seams,” Perry quipped.

The interviewer pointed out that her fellow judge Luke Bryan may have bumped into her, causing the top to break. “He’s always, like, setting me up,” she said in jest.

As for this being her final season as an “American Idol” judge, the “Teenage Dream” singer called it “wild,” adding that “it’s flown by.”

Perry has been a judge for seven seasons, alongside Lionel Richie and Bryan since 2018.

She also mentioned her reasoning for leaving the show at this time, telling ET, “I’m just trying to make space for other things. It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous.”

“I’m gonna go to work,” she added, in a nod to her recently teased next album, currently referred to as “KP6.”

Perry’s last album, “Smile,” was released in 2020.

