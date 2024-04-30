Highs in the 90s are here for the week

A comfortable start to this Tuesday with lows in the 60s. Take advantage of the cooler hours before the valley climbs into the 90s this afternoon.

It's the same setup as what we experienced yesterday. 'Copy and paste' is the forecast trend of the week which should receive minimal complaints from desert residents.

There's not only consistency with temperatures each day but also with the wind. Each evening will experience gusts near 20 MPH. The chance for stronger gusts, 30-35 MPH, joins this weekend with a quick cooldown on Sunday.

