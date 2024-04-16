Travis Kelce picked to host ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Kelce is returning to the small screen, but not on the field.

The professional football player and Super Bowl champ has been selected to host Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” game show, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with ‘Are you Smarter than a Celebrity,’” Kelce said in a statement.

“The original show (“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”) is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

A spinoff of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?,” the new show “offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format,” Prime’s statement said.

The new format will welcome an adult contestant “who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize,” Prime’s statement shared by way of explanation.

“They are not competing against the stars…they’re enlisting their help and, in some cases, can even ‘cheat’ off of them.”

“For years, fans around the world have tested their smarts with this fun, nostalgic game show, and we look forward to bring this reimagined format to Prime Video,” Lauren Anderson, head of advertising-based video on demand originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, said.

“Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field, and we appreciate the trust he has placed in us with his first foray into television. His natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests, coupled with some exciting new twists, will keep our global customers coming back week after week.”

