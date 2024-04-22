Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson can’t ‘fathom’ people’s fascination over their age gap

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Filmmaker and artist Sam Taylor-Johnson has said that she and her husband Aaron “couldn’t really fathom the fascination” with the age gap between them.

Speaking to the BBC’s “This Cultural Life” podcast, Taylor-Johnson, 57, said that outside interest in her relationship had died down since the pair first got together after meeting on the set of “Nowhere Boy,” which she directed.

The movie, in which Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays John Lennon during his early years, was released in the United Kingdom in 2009. He was 19 and Sam Taylor-Johnson was 42 at the time.

“I guess that interest was more when we got together – which is now 14 years – at the beginning, was quite intense,” said Taylor-Johnson.

“And that sort of fascination, because he’s younger than me, which you know, we couldn’t really fathom the fascination.”

“But I guess it’s sort of gone away a little bit,” she added.

“Mostly when I’m doing press and things like this it sort of resurges a little bit. But yeah, I guess people… want to understand things when they can’t, they want to pick apart when they can’t fathom what a certain love story that doesn’t fit in a box is.”

The couple married in 2012 and have two daughters: Wylda Rae and Romy Hero.

Born Samantha Taylor, she became a prominent artist in the 1990s and was married to art dealer Jay Jopling from 1997-2008. The couple have two children together.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is also known for appearing in “Kick Ass,” “Nocturnal Animals” and “Bullet Train,” is reportedly in the running to become the new James Bond, and his wife was asked how she felt about the prospect of becoming the new Mrs Bond.

“Listen, if it happens, it will be great,” she said. “Everyone can continually speculate until anything becomes a reality.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.