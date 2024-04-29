‘Survivor’ Season 50 will feature returning contestants

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Survivor” fans have spoken and CBS listened.

Host Jeff Probst posted a video from a “For Your Consideration” (FYC) event in Los Angeles over the weekend to make an announcement about the forthcoming fiftieth (yes, you read that correctly) season of the reality competition series.

“About 10 seconds ago, we just decided, thanks to all the fans that were in attendance at the ‘FYC’ event here in Hollywood, that ‘Survivor 50’ will be returning players,” Probst said in the video shared on Instagram.

The show in which contestants attempt to brave both harsh conditions and the strategy of fellow players is currently airing its forty-sixth season on CBS. The final contestant standing wins $1 million.

“Survivor” first debuted on May 31, 2000 and is credited with helping to kick off the success of other competition shows like “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.