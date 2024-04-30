‘American Idol’ pays tribute to Mandisa

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The late gospel artist Mandisa was honored by the show that helped launch her career.

“American Idol” on Monday paid tribute to the singer, who died earlier this month in Nashville. Mandisa was 47.

“We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time,” a post on her verified social media stated on April 19. “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world.”

A cause of death has not been shared.

Mandisa auditioned for “American Idol” in 2005. She was a selected as a contestant for the fifth season of the singing competition show, which aired in 2006.

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest introduced Monday’s tribute by saying, “Mandisa’s joyful spirit carried over into her Grammy-winning gospel music and dedication to her faith.”

Former contestants Melinda Doolittle, Colton Dixon, and Danny Gokey then performed a cover of “Shackles (Praise You)” by Grammy-winning artists Mary Mary, who were a favorite of Mandisa.

After the performance, Seacrest asked Doolittle about her “profound connection” to the late singer.

“I mean, I’ve known her for over 20 years,” Doolittle said. “We started off singing background in sessions together and then she got on ‘Idol’ and I cheered for her. Then I came the next season and she cheered for me. So that is my girl, through and through.”

Gokey said Mandisa was “a fan of people.”

“She was a cheerleader for other people’s music,” he said. “I remember when I got dropped from a record label, was resigned to another and was transitioning she had the biggest voice for me.”

Dixon said he believed that “Shackles (Praise You),” which Mandisa had performed on “Idol” before “summed up her life.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.