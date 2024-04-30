Billy Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl’ still has Christie Brinkley dancing

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — While Billy Joel may not have written his 1983 hit “Uptown Girl” about his ex-wife Christie Brinkley, she’s the woman most associated with the tune.

Which is why the internet has gone wild for a video showing Brinkley dancing to the song at the piano man’s recent concert.

The Tik Tok video shows the former model, now 70, grooving to the song with a huge smile on her face as Joel, 74, performs.

Brinkley starred in the music video for the song two years before she and Joel married in 1985, the same year they welcomed their daughter Alexa Ray Joel. Brinkley and Joel divorced in 1994.

In 2018, model Elle Macpherson said during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she had actually been dating Joel when he was writing the song, but they broke up in the midst.

Macpherson said she believed the song was about “all the uptown girls” given the singer’s penchant for “tall girls.”

Joel appeared to confirm that in 2014’s “Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography,” where he shared that the original title had been a plural “Uptown Girls,” but he made it singular after falling for Brinkley.

