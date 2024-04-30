Tony Awards 2024: ‘Stereophonic’ and Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ lead nominations

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Music naturally scored with this year’s Tony Award nominations.

Alicia Keys’ ambitious musical “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic,” a play set in the ’70s about fictional band, led with 13 nods each. “The Outsiders,” a musical based on the popular S.E. Hinton novel, which also inspired a 1983 movie with a superstar cast, scored 12 nominations. It was followed by the Eddie Redmayne led “Cabaret” revival with nine.

The Tony Awards will be presented June 16. See below for a full list of nominees.

Best Play

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

“Mother Play”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Stereophonic”

Best Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Revival of a Play

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“The Who’s Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”

Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic”

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, “Back To The Future: The Musical”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”

Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Book of a Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

Kristoffer Diaz

“The Notebook”

Bekah Brunstetter

“The Outsiders”

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

“Suffs”

Shaina Taub

“Water for Elephants”

Rick Elice

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Days of Wine and Roses”

Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

“Here Lies Love”

Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim

Lyrics: David Byrne

“The Outsiders”

Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

“Stereophonic”

Music & Lyrics: Will Butler

“Suffs”

Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, “Appropriate”

dots, “An Enemy of the People”

Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

David Zinn, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

David Zinn, “Stereophonic”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”

David Korins, “Here Lies Love”

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back To The Future: The Musical”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”

Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”

Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”

David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, “An Enemy of the People”

Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”

Jane Cox, “Appropriate”

Natasha Katz, “Grey House”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”

Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane”

Tom Gibbons, “Grey House”

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate”

Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”

Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Nick Lidster for Autograph, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”

Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”

Justin Peck, “Illinoise”

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, “Water for Elephants”

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, “Illinoise”

Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic”

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), “The Outsiders”

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.